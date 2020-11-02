Another Christmas Station

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WTRY (98.3 TRY)/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY is one of the many stations that has begun its all-CHRISTMAS music programming, in this case as "THE GREATEST HITS OF CHRISTMAS."

“We’re excited for the return of Holiday music,” said Area Pres. KRISTEN DELANEY. “It has been a tough year for all of us, so we hope to bring holiday cheer to the CAPITAL REGION’s airwaves as we head into the holiday season, giving all of us all a little something to look forward to.”

