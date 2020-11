Holiday Mix In Madison

ENTERCOM Hot AC WMHX (MIX 105.1)/MADISON stepped into CHRISTMAS music on FRIDAY 10/30 by having superstar PAT MONAHAN from TRAIN do the countdown to the launch! Watch that right here.

Traditional holiday favorites will share the spotlight with contemporaries like KELLY CLARKSON, MATT NATHANSON, TAYLOR SWIFT and AVA MAX.

« see more Net News