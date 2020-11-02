Stell (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

Congratulations to ARISTA NASHVILLE/RECORDS' MATT STELL, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his current hit, "Everywhere But On."

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JOSH EASLER; SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE /VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; ARISTA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTH and SOUTHWEST Promotion RUSTY SHERRILL; Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ALI O'CONNELL; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LISA OWEN; Mgr./NORTHEAST Promotion DAVID BERRY; Mgr./MIDWEST Promotion LUKE JENSEN; and Coord./Promotion RYAN SANDERS.

