Circle Network

CIRCLE, the Country music and lifestyle-focused television network that launched in JANUARY (NET NEWS 12/11/19), will air two days of special programming leading up to the "THE 54TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" Kicking off SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7th and running through SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8th, CIRCLE will air special GRAND OLE OPRY live performances featuring CARRIE UNDERWOOD and BRAD PAISLEY, REBA MCENTIRE and VINCE GILL, DARIUS RUCKER and CLINT BLACK, as well as BROTHERS OSBORNE, WENDY MOTEN and RICKY SKAGGS.

Additionally, fans can tune in for exclusive, behind-the-scenes interviews with LAUREN ALAINA, GILL, MARTY STUART and GILL, as well as a new episode of "Coming Home" featuring TENILLE TOWNES. Also part of the special programming will be the GEICO Green Room (NET NEWS 10/21), allowing viewers a chance to interact with their favorite artists.

“GEICO’s partnership is helping us connect fans to their favorite artists in a new way, and it couldn’t be coming at a better time just ahead of the CMA AWARDS,” said CIRCLE MEDIA GM DREW REIFENBERGER. “We’re thrilled to help fans get excited for this year’s awards through our thoughtfully curated CIRCLE programming featuring some of the biggest names in Country music.”

"THE 54TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS," hosted by MCENTIRE and RUCKER, will air live on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at 7p (CT) on ABC-TV.

