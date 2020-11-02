Tanner

NASHVILLE-based BIG LOUD has named JEFF TANNER to its newly-created VP/Business Affairs position. Effective immediately, TANNER will oversee business and legal affairs for BIG LOUD RECORDS and PUBLISHING, reporting to COO AUSTEN ADAMS.

Whie he's relocating from DALLAS, this won't be TANNER's first time in MUSIC CITY. He has over 10 years of experience in the industry, with previous stops at NARADA/EMI and SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, where he served as Assoc. Dir., Licensing and Business Affairs.

“We are thrilled to have JEFF join our BIG LOUD family,” said ADAMS. “He is an extremely well-respected member of the music business community and comes with ample record label executive experience. But more importantly, he's a great guy.”

“BIG LOUD is a progressive, creative, and forward-thinking company that consistently puts the artist first,” said TANNER. “I'm thrilled to be joining the BIG LOUD family at such an exciting time, and look forward to doing my part to further its success.”

