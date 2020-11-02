Chesney

BLUE CHAIR/WARNER/WEA's KENNY CHESNEY debuted the "Poets & Pirates DJ Sessions" show on his "No Shoes Radio" channel on SIRIUSXM TODAY (11/2), kicking off with football players ELI and PAYTON MANNING as guest hosts. The one-hour program, airing at noon local times, features a mix of CHESNEY's friends including musicians, actors, athletes, songwriters and more, alongside classic songs and the stories behind them. The weekly show will feature new episodes every MONDAY, and then be rebroadcast throughout the week and also available on demand. ZIGGY MARLEY, JOHN C. McGINLEY, BRETT FAVRE, ERIC CHURCH, JENNY McCARTHY, GRACE POTTER, RICK SUTCLIFFE and CHESNEY himself are on the future guest list.

“Everybody wants to be the deejay,” said CHESNEY. “I figured I can let my friends come over and play. Let them share the songs that are meaningful and stories from their lives. I view No Shoes Nation as the world’s biggest group of friends, and I like to think everyone knows everybody else – at least in spirit. So, when we decided to do this, I figured: ‘What a great way to get to know some of my best friends a whole lot better.'"

