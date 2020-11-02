-
Josh Parcell Exits Afternoons At WFNZ (The Fan)/Charlotte
ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE afternoon "WILSON AND PARCELL" co-host JOSH PARCELL has exited the show. PARCELL joined THE FAN in 2018 and previously worked as a producer at ESPNU and FS1. NICK WILSON continues in afternoons with ACC NETWORK host STAN NORFLEET for now.
PARCELL, also a host on SIRIUSXM and host of the "CFB COUNTRY" podcast, posted a farewell on TWITTER, writing that his departure "was my decision and mine alone" and added, "I am very excited for what's next."
