Parcell

ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE afternoon "WILSON AND PARCELL" co-host JOSH PARCELL has exited the show. PARCELL joined THE FAN in 2018 and previously worked as a producer at ESPNU and FS1. NICK WILSON continues in afternoons with ACC NETWORK host STAN NORFLEET for now.

PARCELL, also a host on SIRIUSXM and host of the "CFB COUNTRY" podcast, posted a farewell on TWITTER, writing that his departure "was my decision and mine alone" and added, "I am very excited for what's next."

Personal announcement:



Last week I made the decision to leave Wilson & Parcell. It was my decision and mine alone.



I want to thank anyone who has listened over the last 2+ years, my partners on the air and everyone at WFNZ.



I am very excited for what’s next.



Onward. — Josh Parcell (@JoshParcell) November 2, 2020

