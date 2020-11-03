Alyssa Page

As we enter “Election Week,” LORI LEWIS MEDIA VP/Social + Innovation ALYSSA PAGE sends a reminder for us "all to choose our words wisely," in this week's MERGE.

ALYSSA observed, "Your screen time may have gone way up throughout 2020.

"No judgement, scrolling through TWITTER has taken up much of my beauty sleep this year. We're living through challenging times; COVID-19 has forced companies nationwide to make cuts, downsize and restructure, leaving those still employed with more responsibility.

"The key word here is responsibility.

"It's a huge part of the privilege of interacting on Social Media. Over the last few months there has been several on-air talent losing their gigs or suspended after firing off on TWITTER, other social media accounts and podcasts."

Read more about "Navigating Social Media During Election2020" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here. lori@lorilewismedia.com.

