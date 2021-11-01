Top row (L-R): Blazy, James and Earle. Bottom row (L-R): Gentry and Oldham

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME has added STEVE EARLE, BOBBIE GENTRY, KENT BLAZY, BRETT JAMES and SPOONER OLDHAM as its newest members. The five new inductees-elect will be honored during the 2021 edition of the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME Gala on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021. Both the Class of 2020 and yet-to-be named class of 2021 will join the event next year, after the cancellation of this year's ceremony due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS 8/27).

"This year marks our 50th year to welcome a new class into the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, and although our year has looked different, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our commitment and core mission by announcing the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME Class of 2020,” said NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME Board Of Directors Chair SARAH CATES. “It’s our great honor today to welcome our class of 2020: KENT BLAZY and BRETT JAMES in the songwriter category; SPOONER OLDHAM in the veteran songwriter category, STEVE EARLE as our songwriter/artist and BOBBIE GENTRY as our veteran songwriter/artist.”

BLAZY's songwriter credits include GARTH BROOKS' “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “Ain’t Goin’ Down (’Til The Sun Comes Up),” and CHRIS YOUNGS' “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song)”. JAMES’ credits include CARRIE UNDERWOOD's “Jesus Take The Wheel”, KENNY CHESNEY and UNCLE KRACKER's “When The Sun Goes Down” and RASCAL FLATTS' “Summer Nights."

OLDHAM is the writer of R&B and Pop hits including JAMES & BOBBY PURIFY's “I’m Your Puppet," THE BOX TOPS' “Cry Like A Baby” and THE SWEET INSPIRATIONS' “Sweet Inspiration." Multiple GRAMMY Award winner EARLE recorded many of his self-penned hits, including “Guitar Town,” “Copperhead Road” and “The Devil’s Right Hand.” Artist/songwriter/producer GENTRY popularized many of her own compositions such as “Ode To BILLIE JOE,” “Fancy” and “Mornin’ Glory.”

