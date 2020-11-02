Weekly Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 1 saw THE HOME DEPOT move back up from ninth to the top slot, with GEICO holding steady in second place. iHEARTMEDIA had two spots among the top 10, third place for iHEARTRADIO promos and a second week in fifth place for "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW" podcast promos. Last week's leader, UNITED HEALTHCARE, fell out of the top 10, but BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB-PFIZER debuted in sixth position and traditional podcast sponsor ZIPRECRUITER moved up from 35th to 9th.

The Top 10:

THE HOME DEPOT (last week #9, 49712 instances) GEICO (#2: 46914) iHEARTRADIO (#8; 44251) PROGRESSIVE (#3; 42915) JOSH CLARK/STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (#5; 39315) BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB-PFIZER (--; 38465) INDEED (#11; 37004) VICKS (#7, 34403) ZIPRECRUITER (#35; 29618) ALLSTATE (#13; 28334)

