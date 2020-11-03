

SIMON BAGGS put his two decades of experience in commercial radio to use and launched a new course for radio and podcasting professionals.

THE AUDIO COLLEGE, which officially opened for business on SUNDAY, is looking to “discover and develop the next generation of commercial radio and podcast stars”.

The five-week online course will cover industry trends, voice coaching, content and idea generation, podcasting, finding a gig and more. Classes start NOVEMBER 21st.

Baggs is mostly known for his "Ellen Down Under" campaign which went viral and eventually took him all the way to LA to appear live on the ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW. More recently, his runway gig on FACEBOOK saw QUEENSLAND band SHEPPARD perform live at the GOLD COAST AIRPORT during the pandemic. BAGGS has worked in some of Australia’s most competitive markets including SYDNEY, MELBOURNE, PERTH, NEWCASTLE and the GOLD COAST where he co-hosts HOT TOMATO DRIVE with MOYRA MAJOR.

For more info on the course click here.

