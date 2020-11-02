NAB Reacts To Pandemic

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Board of Directors unanimously voted TODAY (11/2) to approve a one-time assessment of its members. The assessment will be equal to each member's annual membership dues and payable over three years. It is intended to make up for lost revenue due to the cancellation of the NAB Show, which accounted for 70% of NAB's operating budget, as well as the expected decline in future convention revenues as the result of COVID-19.



The NAB released a statement today to its members explaining the decision. "We are now seven months into the pandemic and to say this has been a turbulent year is an understatement. We've had to face tough business decisions that have impacted the lives of our employees, and we've had to confront an unpredictable media landscape."

"Like your own business, NAB is constantly reviewing its operating budget and has made tough decisions to reduce costs while ensuring continuity of operations during this period. These include cuts to executive compensation, significant budget reductions and instituting a hiring freeze. But the reality is that the costs needed to sustain our strong advocacy remain significant, and NAB member dues alone cannot entirely fund our efforts to defend your businesses and our industry. It is for these reasons TODAY's unanimous decision was made."

Members will receive more information in the coming weeks. To read the full statement click here.

