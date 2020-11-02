Adams

DAVID ADAMS has signed on to join NRG MEDIA/OMAHA to program Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5), Top 40/R KOPW (POWER 106.9) and Variety Hits KOOO (101.9 THE KEG). ADAMS begins on NOVEMBER 16th, and replaces JAY MICHAELS, who returned to AUSTIN in SEPTEMBER. He was most recently SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA/TUCSON, with prior stops for that company in ST. LOUIS and MILWAUKEE, in addition to serving as PD for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/BLOOMINGTON, IL.

NRG MEDIA GM MARK SHECTERLE noted, "DAVID is an experienced program director with an excellent track record of delivering ratings and revenue growth, and who will bring outstanding leadership to NRG MEDIA." “I could not be more excited to have a true professional like DAVID join our team in OMAHA. DAVID is an incredibly smart programmer who has had great success throughout his career. He is going to bring leadership, coaching, training and outstanding relationships. I was extremely impressed throughout the interview process on DAVID’s programming philosophy, how he leads his on-air staff and the importance of having a strong relationship with the sales department”.

ADAMS commented, "I'm so excited to join the extremely talented team in OMAHA and to be part of these iconic brands! NRG MEDIA is an exceptional local radio broadcaster and I'm very grateful to MARK SHECTERLE, JEFF WINFIELD and MARY QUASS for giving me this amazing opportunity."

