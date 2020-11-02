Jesse & Amanda With Gordon In The Morning

KTLA Top 40 (Big 98.7)/FARGO just wrapped up it's 5th annual "Bras on Big 98.7" raising over $37,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness. The month long fundraiser included listners stopping into local auto dealerships and signing "big pink honor boards" and buying MICHELOB ULTRA at over 20 local bars and restaurants.

PD and Morning Show Host JESSIE JAMES said, "We weren’t going to let COVID-19 stop us from raising money for local women fighting breast cancer. It’s amazing to see this communities response every year to "Bra’s on Big 98.7," especially with all that 2020 has dumped on everyone, and our sponsors are incredible! All the money goes to the ESSENTIA HEALTH CANCER CENTER and they buy comfort items (Gas cards, hotel stays, groceries…) for these women and their families while they battle for their lives!”

