Reach Recovery

A follow-up report to last week's NIELSEN webinar on AM/FM listening and PPM numbers for the OCTOBER survey highlights how changes in commuting and working patterns and the reopening of some schools are driving increases in radio consumption.

The additional data, released in a special edition of NIELSEN's RADIO TODAY report, showed that radio's weekly reach has recovered to 97% of MARCH levels continuing the upward trend that began in JUNE and JULY. The gains span all demographics, ranging from a low of 95% of MARCH levels for 18-34 to 98% among 35-64s and Hispanic listeners 12+.

The numbers for Average Quarter Hour persons have also recovered, growing to 95% of MARCH's levels, also across all demographics, from 89% of 18-34s and 18-49s to 96% of 35-64s and Black listeners 12+. All dayparts demonstrated strong recovery, including a big leap for mornings, and out-of-home listening is also close to MARCH levels.

