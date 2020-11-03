Lindell

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, this one featuring the "MYPILLOW guy."

MIKE LINDELL, CEO of MYPILLOW and more recently a fervent TRUMP supporter, wil host a session, “MYPILLOW Sales Growth Using Personality Radio,” discussing his use of radio (starting with ads on the late DON IMUS' syndicated show in 2011) with the RAB's ERICA FARBER.

The session will take place NOVEMBER 11th at Noon (CT). The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing, with a PDF copy of the presentation also available.

« see more Net News