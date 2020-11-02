Gustav

ALPHA MEDIA PORTLAND, OR Triple A KINK has announced that market on-air veteran GUSTAV is joining the station’s line-up as host of the afternoon drive slot (3-7p weekdays) as of TODAY (11/2).

OM GENE SANDBLOOM said, “GUSTAV has been an icon in PORTLAND radio for 25 years, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join the KINK team in afternoons. His breadth of musical knowledge and the relationships he has forged with artists throughout his career are most welcome. For more than 50 years the KINK brand has been about serving the needs of PORTLAND and the surrounding communities. Hats off to the ALPHA MEDIA management team for making yet another true investment in being live and local.”

GUSTAV said, “I am beyond thrilled to join the legendary station that is KINK! Being able to share outstanding music with fun conversation and knowledge of the artists has always been what I am all about. What better way to do that than with a station that connects with its listeners on a local level in all of these ways and more! I’m excited and proud to continue my career with a station that truly gets it. Huge thanks to GENE SANDBLOOM, LISA DECKER and PHIL BECKER for this incredible opportunity.

GUSTAV spent 25 years at crosstown ENTERCOM Alternative KNRK prior to his move to KINK. He fills the slot that had APD CORT JOHNSON in it, who has now shifted to nights

