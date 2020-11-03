Special

The new VETERANS DAY edition of FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION's special for News-Talk stations, "THE FISHER HOUSE STORY," (NET NEWS 10/1) has been made available for download as of MONDAY (11/2). The special, produced by the JEFF WYATT GROUP and hosted by CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON morning co-host MARY WALTER, is available in three-hour, one-hour, 25-minute, and 30-minute versions and features stories of troops, their families, and how FISHER HOUSE, the organization providing accommodations for families of patients at VA hospitals, helped them in their time of need.

The special can be aired during the week of VETERANS DAY (11/11), during the holiday season, or MEMORIAL DAY and 4TH OF JULY weekends. Find out more from JEFF WYATT at (301) 518-3640 or jw@thejeffwyattgroup.com and hear demos at radio.fisherhouse.org. The Country FISHER HOUSE special, "THE GIFT," is also available via producer SHARLA MCCOY at sharlamccoy@gmail.com.

« see more Net News