Community Support

ALPHA MEDIA PORTLAND. OR Triple A KINK, THE SAFEWAY FOUNDATION and TRANSITION PROJECTS are set for the 20th annual TRUCKLOAD OF COATS drive taking place THIS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6th at local SAFEWAY stores.

They are looking for adult jackets and coats, along with warm clothes, to help the local homeless population. The coats will be distributed by TRANSITION PROJECTS, who for over 50 years has delivered life-saving and life-changing assistance to some of PORTLAND’s most vulnerable residents.

Learn more www.tprojects.org.

« see more Net News