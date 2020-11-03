Hipgnosis Songs LTD Grows

MERCK MERCURIADES' busy HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LTD. acquired a portfolio of 42 catalogs from KOBALT MUSIC COPYRIGHTS.for $322.9 million, representing a cool 18.3x multiple funded with the net proceeds from the company’s SEPTEMBER equity fundraising together with its existing leverage facility.

The 42 catalogs include over 33,000 songs written by over 1,500 songwriters across a broad range of genres, estimated to generate a highly stable and predictable income stream, which grew by 6% to $18 million in 2019 as well as increase the company’s diversification.

Following the acquisition, the HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LTD .total portfolio comprises 117 catalogs, and 57,000 songs, with an aggregate acquisition value of £1.18 billion representing a blended acquisition multiple of 14.76x historic annual income, net of right to income.

The portfolio includes some of the most successful, influential and timeless hit songs of the last 60 years recorded by FLEETWOOD MAC, MARIAH CAREY, ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, STEVE WINWOOD, KATY PERRY, THE SPENCER DAVIS GROUP, BLIND FAITH, GEORGE BENSON, THE B-52S, GEORGE THOROGOOD, 50 CENT, JUSTIN BIEBER, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, NELLY, MAROON 5 and DEMI LOVATO, among many others.

