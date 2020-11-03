Sold

WESTWOOD ONE has sold jingle and production music company TM STUDIOS to MAJOR TRIAD MEDIA, a company formed by TM Creative Director & Director of Business Development DAVE BETHELL, TM GM/VP Creative GREG CLANCY, and former TM VP/Creative CHRIS "UK" STEVENS. Terms of the sale were undisclosed, and the deal was finalized on the 30th anniversary of the merger of TM PRODUCTIONS and CENTURY 21 PRODUCTIONS to form TM STUDIOS' predecessor TM CENTURY. The company, based in DALLAS, will become a multinational operation with studios in DALLAS, LOS ANGELES, and the U.K., and a multi-year deal with WESTWOOD ONE for the latter to serve as exclusive barter representative.

"From listening to TM jingles on my local radio station in ENGLAND when I was a kid to becoming a fan, I’ve always wanted to work for TM. Eventually it was the place where I had my big jingle break back in 2005,” said BETHELL. “I’ve written and produced for TM STUDIOS continuously ever since. As co-owner I'm excited to tell the next chapter of TM's incredible story with our perfect new partnership."



“I’m so excited to be part of the team to take TM’s legendary name into a new chapter, and from my home country, no less,” added STEVENS. “It’s been fifteen years since I originally relocated from LONDON to DALLAS to work with TM. It is a dream come true to become part of the new ownership team.



"I vividly remember watching my dad sing in TM vocal sessions as a kid and had my first vocal session at TM as a 12-year old boy. I began singing for TOM MERRIMAN and JIM KIRK at 23, straight out of college,” said CLANCY. “Just imagine what this moment means to me. We are standing on the shoulders of giants and can’t wait to grow and extend the TM legacy. "

WESTWOOD ONE Pres. and CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Marketing SUZANNE GRIMES added, “GREG, DAVE, and CHRIS each have a special and unique history with TM STUDIOS. They are the perfect team to lead TM through its next incarnation. We look forward to the magic they will create and to continued success working with them.”

