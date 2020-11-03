Food Drive

BONNEVILLE Country KYGO, AC KOSI and Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER, which teamed with TEGNA NBC affiliate KUSA-TV (9NEWS)/DENVER's "9Cares COLORADO Shares" program and the KING SOOPERS supermarket chain to raise $1,028,826, the equivalent of 4,115,306 meals, in a "KING SOOPERS Virtual Food Drive" to benefit FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES in APRIL, are at it again, Thay're repeating the partnership for another virtual food drive for the food bank.

The stations, and the KROGER-owned supermarket chain, are asking listeners to make monetary donations to help those in need during the pandemic and the holiday season. STINKIN' GOOD GREEN CHILI and GROOVE AUTO are additional sponsors for this round of the event.

The new drive will be held now through SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29th, with donations being taken on the stations' websites. Each dollar donated will help provide four meals to families facing hunger in 30 counties in COLORADO.

