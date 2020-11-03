Brice

Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE, who earned 43 new MEDIABASE adds for his new single, "Memory I Don't Mess With," making it most-added at Country radio this week.

Kudos to CURB VP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, and Coord./Promotion MADDI BAYER.

« see more Net News