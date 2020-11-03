-
Lee Brice Is Most-Added With 'Memory I Don't Mess With'
November 3, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE, who earned 43 new MEDIABASE adds for his new single, "Memory I Don't Mess With," making it most-added at Country radio this week.
Kudos to CURB VP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, and Coord./Promotion MADDI BAYER.