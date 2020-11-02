Former ENTERCOM Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR APD/MD and midday host TONI-MARIE joins CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKDF (103.3 COUNTRY)/NASHVILLE for the afternoon host position that has been vacant since KELLEY BRADSHAW-BROCK’s departure in AUGUST.

TONI-MARIE joined KWJJ in JULY 2018 (NET NEWS 7/27/18) after working as MD/afternoon host for BUCK OWENS Country KRJK (97.3 THE BULL)/BAKERSFIELD. Her radio background also includes six years as MD/on-air talent for KRJK Country sister station KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD from 2009-2015, and a stint as APD/MD at iHEARTMEDIA Country KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS.

WKDF PD PAUL WILLIAMS said, “TONI cut her teeth at BUCK OWENS’ legendary KUZZ in BAKERSFIELD and sharpened them at the WOLF in PORTLAND. We’re thrilled to have her on our 103.3 COUNTRY team here in TENNESSEE.”

TONI-MARIE added, “I have never been happier inside of a WALMART than the day that PAUL WILLIAMS called to offer me this position! I’ve had the opportunity to do Country radio in some amazing markets, but getting to work with PAUL and the team at 103.3 in NASHVILLE is a dream come true!”

Congratulate her at (559) 786-6912 or here.

