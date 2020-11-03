At long last - it's Election Day, 2020. Make sure your vote counts -- vote now, in-person if you can! Drop your ballots in a certified drop box.

The tension and excitement around TODAY's election is unlike any other in years. America is more than ready to vote! In a highly partisan election following many months of campaigning, rallies, misleading messaging, debates and posturing, it's almost over.

Be part of the biggest voter turnout in history with well over 100 million people having voted so far and already accounts for way more than 2/3rds of total voter turnout in 2016.

Experts have correctly predicted that 100 million people will have already voted before Election Day. This huge turnout helps to legitimize our upcoming elections and diffuse misinformation about results.

What? Not registered to vote? Do something about it right now and help your listeners get registered, too.

Don't Miss The Opportunity To Register & Vote

As of TODAY (11/3), there are still some states where you can register and vote in-person. You can check out a state-by-state list of voter registration deadlines, here.

The following states allow voter registration, some have restrictions, on Election Day: CALIFORNIA, COLORADO, CONNECTICUT, WASHINGTON, DC, HAWAII, IDAHO, ILLINOIS, IOWA, MAINE, MARYLAND, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, MONTANA, NEVADA, NEW HAMPSIRE, NORTH CAROLINA, NORTH DAKOTA, RHODE ISLAND, UTAH, VERMONT, WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN and WYOMING.

Be prepared in all cases to bring proof residency in that state, and a picture ID.

Your right to vote is precious -- and all you need to do is register and then vote. It takes just a few minutes of your time to register and then vote. ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES + ALL ACCESS are proud to have created YOUGOTTA.VOTE to help get you and your radio audiences to register and vote.

Don't sit by and let this opportunity pass. Now it is your turn for action! Head to YOUGOTTA.VOTE and check out the many tools and ideas to get yourself, your staff and your audience involved in the election process with step #1, registering to vote.

What’s your station/company doing? Send us samples to share, and we’ll highlight the best!

Remind your listeners how important registering/voting is

Your vote counts … if you use it

You have the power to determine America’s future…but only by voting

Power only matters if you use it. Exercise your power: register and vote

This election could be decided by one vote: yours

Not voting is not a statement. It’s a surrender

Patriots vote. And they remind their friends to vote

Presidential elections have been decided by as little as two-tenths of one percent of the popular vote (KENNEDY-NIXON, 1960). Every. Single. Vote. Counts.

Everyone at ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES and ALL ACCESS want to sincerely thank the hundreds of radio stations that partnered with us to make sure listeners got registered for Election Day, 2020.

