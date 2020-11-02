Starr

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM)/DETROIT on-air personality ANGIE STARR has helped to encourage voting through music with the "SOLUTIONS NOT SLOGANS" Voting Initiative, reported

WDIV-TV/DETROIT.

A public forum featuring MICHIGAN’s Secretary of State JOCELYN BENSON and State Rep. JEWELL JONES was recently held via ZOOM (NET NEWS 10/19). The event was co-hosted by STARR and answered DETROIT voter questions about this year’s election.

Other co-hosts included BEASLEY Urban AC's WDMK's MASON, Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT morning show host GELLO, and THE DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK's RANDI MYLES.

STARR told WDIV-TV, “This election is so important, and I want everybody that can vote to vote! And people who feel like their vote does not count, those are the people that I wanted to talk to and let them know your vote does count."

Between the answers to questions, a music video called “My Vote Don’t Count” by YELLOPAIN was played. It explained why voting in all elections and all races is important. The video has since gone viral with just under two million views on YOUTUBE.

