Cody Black

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WAPE and Alternative WXXJ (X106.5) /JACKSONVILLE Dir./Branding & Programming CODY BLACK has resigned. BLACK spent the past 10+ years at CMG/JACKSONVILLE. He started programming WXXJ in 2012 and was PD of Classic Hits WJGL (96.9 THE EAGLE) for four years..

Reach out to CODY at codyblackradio@gmail.com, (904) 612-9733.

