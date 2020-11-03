Eddie Vedder

EDDIE VEDDER made his debut on SIRIUSXM's "The HOWARD STERN Show" today for a wide-ranging three-hour discussion covering everything from his childhood and his music career to his current efforts to mobilize voters ahead of TODAY's election.

Joining in from his home studio, VEDDER dazzled with a live on-air performance of WARREN ZEVON’s “Keep Me in Your Heart” and revisited “Keep Me in Your Heart.” VEDDER kept the music going all throughout the morning, playing parts of “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town,” which he recalled writing while STONE GOSSARD watched on and sipped coffee. He also strummed a bit from “Sometimes,” while trying to explain that playing guitar for him was as simple as making the right “shapes” with his fingers.

During the three hour interview, VEDDER remembered his friendship with CHRIS CORNEL and told HOWARD about the grief he still has for the late SOUNDGARDEN member. “I’ve had to be somewhat in denial,” he said. “I don’t even feel like I had a choice. I was just terrified where I’d go if I allowed myself to feel what I needed to feel.”

“We were neighbors. I would hang out with him outside the band more than even the other band guys, and I didn’t know that many people in SEATT;E” he recalled. “We would go on crazy hiking adventures, or we would go mountain biking, or we would chase the dog in the rain while drinking shitty beer—and it was cool.”

VEDDER also shared the advice he gave to BRADLEY COOPER about playing a rock star in "A Star is Born." “We just hung out for a couple days. He just asked me a few questions and I told him things like, ‘Make sure your guitar covers your balls at all times. I think sometimes when the guitar gets a little bit high it looks like a bib.” “On the way over, I’m thinking of all the ways I can let him down nicely,” he said. “I was a little nervous, but I tell you when I saw it I was just fucking blown away.”

