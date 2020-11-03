An Inclusive Organization

As awareness of the need for diversity in the workplace has grown, companies are making it part of their growth to become more inclusive. iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and CFO/COO RICH BRESSLER outlined the company's future in this area with a company-wide memo.

Team,

One of our top priorities is creating an inclusive organizational culture – and attracting and developing an inclusive workforce that is as diverse as the audiences and communities we serve. Since we reach over 90% of Americans every month we serve the full diversity of our country, and it is critical that the voices inside our company are reflective of that.

Although we’re not yet where we want to be, we are making progress. We’ve increased the diversity on our Board of Directors; we’ve created the role of Chief Diversity Officer; we’ve created up-to-the-minute and important special programming to reach out to our communities in times of crisis and need; we support with millions of dollars in Public Service Announcements (PSA) messages from a spectrum of non-profit groups dedicated to social justice; and today we wanted to let you know that we are taking yet another step: We are launching our iHeart Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Advisory Board.

The DE&I ADVISORY BOARD, under the leadership of MICHELE LAVEN in her role as Chief Diversity Officer, will bring important and timely issues around diversity and inclusion to senior management for consideration; serve as a sounding board as company policies and decisions about diversity and inclusion are made; and help guide our efforts in four important areas: Accountability, education, mentorship and recruitment. Initial members of the iHEART DE&I ADVISORY BOARD will be announced within the next few weeks, and once established we will be rotating additional people onto the Advisory Board over time.

In addition, the email address we established in MAY, ShareYourVoice@iheartmedia.com, will be read and responded to daily to increase the flow of input from everyone in the company.

The iHEART DE&I ADVISORY BOARD will play a critically important role in strengthening and accelerating our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion, and we look forward to their contributions.

BOB and RICH

