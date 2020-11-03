Staff Reductions Continue

iHEARTMEDIA began a round of layoffs YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 11/2) that saw a list of names grow rapidly throughout the day. These folks are now searching for employment. While a statement from iHEARTMEDIA hasn't been issued, it's obvious that the financial crunch on the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic plays a large role in the decisions to lighten operating expenses.

As jobs come open please keep those already out of work, and these folks new to unemployment, in mind for a spot on your staff.

Here is an active and growing list of who we have learned are out, so far:

BRIAN CHECK, PD AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, who'd been with CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEART in PHILLY since 2002. Email: briancheck4@gmail.com Cell: (484) 919-9438

BROOKE MORRISON, middays, WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, and afternoons, KSLZ/ST. LOUIS. Reach her at (314) 315-0733 or brookealexism@gmail.com

CORNEL BOGDAN, Senior Account Manager and On-Air Host of Tangled Up In Blues at WNCD (93.3 THE WOLF)/YOUNGSTOWN. Email: CB@TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz website: www.TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz

CYNDI LaFRESE, APD and AM host at KMYI/TUCSON and nights on KMXP/PHOENIX. Reach her at cyndila@gmail.com.

DAN BLACKMAN, afternoons, AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, (856) 906-4861, dannybla@netzero.com

DON WILBANKS, Production Director at iHEARTMEDIA NEW ORLEANS since 2008. Reach him at (601) 569-0508 or don.wilbanks@charter.net.

ELIOT KING MD/nights, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, (317) 491-3352 or eliottking@yahoo.com

JAMI "CANDY" LANDIS, middays KIOC (BIG DOG 106) and afternoons KCOL (COOL 92.5)/BEAUMONT, TX and Production Dir. for 21 years is at jamilandis1978@gmail

JEN RICHER, Midday Host/News Dir. at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON, DC, reachable at jenricher@gmail.com

JORDAN DESOCIO, APD/MD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (513) 315-5826, or at radiogeek@gmail.com

HUNTER QUINN, mornings KTCZ (CITIES 97)/MINNEAPOLIS at djhunterquinn@gmail.com or (262) 893-1993

KJ CARSON, mornings at Rhythmic AC WKAF/BOSTON and can be reached at kjthedjboston@gmail.com or at (617) 329-9708

MARK LILLIE, PD for the FARMINGTON, NM, cluster. Reach him at (303) 704-0700 or lillie.mark@gmail.com.

MATT CULBREATH, Creative Services Director, Sports, News Talk WSPD-AM and Sports WCWA AM, TOLEDO reachable at m@culbreath.us

MATT JOHNSON, PD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (937) 238-8789, or find him at matthot1079@hotmail.com

MICHAEL RIVERA, PD Spoken Word Formats and PD/afternoon driver at Country KHEY/EL PASO, TX and Country KBQI/ALBUQUERQUE. He also oversaw operations for News-Talk KTSM-A and Sports KHEY-A/EL PASO. Reach him at mjrivera1980@gmail.com

MIKE McCABE, PD WZFT/BALTIMORE is at (607) 644-5222, kerrpayne@gmail.com

MIKE MCKAY, PD/Mornings WQRB (HOT COUNTRY B95)/EAU CLAIRE, WI and PM drive WATQ (MOOSE COUNTRY106.7). With B95 since day one, 27+ years. Cell: (715) 894-7714 and email: mckprod@charter.net

NIA MARCIANTE, Promotions Dir. WMZQ & WBIG/WASHINGTON, DC

SCOTT HAMMER, Digital Project Manager/Digital Content Director DETROIT REGION/NORTHERN OHIO REGION WIOT, WVKS, WRVF, WCKY, WCWA-A, WSPD-A plus seven other markets can be found at (419) 297-0004 or scotthammer8s@outlook.com

SHELBY TARANTO, iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON Production Dir., and middays at Active Rocker WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH is findable at (781) 530-7560 or shelbytaranto.com or shelbytaranto1@gmail.com

STEVE-O LATART, Exec. Producer, THE DAVE RYAN SHOW, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS is at (612) 270-3278 or stevelatart@gmail.com

TEMPLE HANCOCK, Morning Show Producer and on air talent WNRQ (1059 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE and host of The Temple Of Rock podcast. (615)-605-5525 or email at templelundy@gmail.com

TREVOR MORINI SVPP, iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH and PD WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH, reachable at (508) 317-9414

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, stations, and contact information and we will post it.

