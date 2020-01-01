Flat Week

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for OCTOBER 16-NOVEMBER 1 showed downloads flat from the previous week and up 47% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from OCTOBER 14, 2019 to OCTOBER 18, 2020 was+8% for Arts, +39% for Business, +32% for Comedy, -2% for Education, +4% for History, +107% for News, +12% for Science, +12% for Society & Culture, +36% for Sports, and +70% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was 0% for Arts, +2% for Business, -2% for Comedy, -2% for Education, +8% for History, -1% for News, -3% for Science, +2% for Society & Culture, -3% for Sports, and +13% for True Crime..

