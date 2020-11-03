-
Jacobs Media: Why Radio Needs To Stop Chasing The Puck
November 3, 2020 at 5:30 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS notes, "Whether you're a fan of hockey or not, chances are you've heard the famous WAYNE GRETZKY quote, apparently advice from his father, WALTER:
'I skate to where the puck is going to be. Not where it has been.'
"Of course, that speaks to vision and instinct – traits the “Great One” had in abundance. Most of us aren't so lucky…or as talented."
Read the full blog post here.