Ho Ho Ho

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)WILMINGTON, DE hangs up yje tinsel, playing all CHRISTMAS music from now through DECEMBER 27th.

“A generation of listeners in DELAWARE, MARYLAND, NEW JERSEY and PENNSYLVANIA have grown up hearing CHRISTMAS music every season on MIX 99.5 WJBR,” said PDr ERIC JOHNSON. “This year, we are starting our all CHRISTMAS format earlier than ever to help be a light in our listener’s lives through very spirit challenging times.”

« see more Net News