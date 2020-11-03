Fitz

HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE morning show "FITZ in the Morning" has connected listeners with jobs worth a combined $2,222,320 in annual salaries to date from local employers looking to hire. The original goal was to give away one million dollars' worth of work to those in Western WASHINGTON.

Employers can continue to submit their open job descriptions online here. If selected, they are also invited to join morning host FITZ on the air to explore what skills and qualities they are looking for in their next teammate. After the employer goes through applications and interviews, the finalist is extended the job offer, live on the air, with FITZ.

« see more Net News