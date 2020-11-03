More Affiliates

ABC AUDIO has added 124 CUMULUS MEDIA FM music format stations in 26 DMAs to the affiliate roster for ABC NEWS RADUO. The new affiliates are in markets including SACRAMENTO, NEW ORLEANS, BUFFALO, INDIANAPOLIS, OKLAHOMA CITY, and GREEN BAY.

“We are always delighted to add stations to our growing lineup of over 2,300 affiliations," said ABC AUDIO Exec. Dir,/Business Strategies, Programming and Distribution HEIDI ORINGER. "But we’re especially excited to see many of the original ABC owned and operated FM music stations come back into the fold.”



“Today on ELECTION DAY, and every day, our ABC AUDIO team will continue to guide affiliates through the news cycle with reliable, timely and straightforward reporting,” said ABC AUDIO VP/FM STACIA DESHISHKU. “I’m proud that stations continue to put their trust in ABC AUDIO at a time when accurate information is needed most.”

« see more Net News