Mayo (Photo: Kristin Barlowe)

NASHVILLE songwriter AIMEE MAYO will release a memoir, "Talking To The Sky," on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1st. The book shares MAYO's journey from managing her parents' abuse and addiction, accidentally setting her house on fire at 20 years old and several other hardships, to becoming the prestigious songwriter she is today, with songs recorded by TIM MCGRAW, KENNY CHESNEY, BLAKE SHELTON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MARTINA MCBRIDE and FAITH HILL, among many others.



“I’ve gone from small town ALABAMA girl to NASHVILLE songwriter, and my memoir details all the crazy that happened in between,” said MAYO. “It is my heart on paper."

