Note Purchase

CUMULUS MEDIA INC. has completed its purchase and cancellation of $47,164,000 of its 6.750% Senior Secured First-Lien Notes due 2026 at 100% plus interest. $452,836,000 of the Notes remain outstanding.

The offer was oversubscribed, with $488,370,000 of the notes tendered; CUMULUS bought a pro-rated 9.7% of each holder's notes.

