WKZL Top 40 (107.5 WKZL)/GREENSBORO's "JARED AND KATIE IN THE MORNING" cast members JASON GOODMAN and Intern SQUIDWARD placed a bet based on the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. If DONALD TRUMP wins, Intern SQUIDWARD will get a tattoo of the President on his body. If JOE BIDEN wins, JASON GOODMAN will do the same but with JOE BIDEN.

JASON GOODMAN said, “Our competition level between everyone is high and it lead to the bet. I don't know what I got myself into but it's too late. I already agreed to it.”

The loser of the bet will receive their tattoo on INAUGURATION DAY in 2021.

"JARED AND KATIE IN THE MORNING" is a live and local morning radio show on 107.5 WKZL. The show centers around the lives of the show members JARED, KATIE, JASON GOODMAN, “Man Kisser” MATT and Intern SQUIDWARD, and is driven to entertain the audience on a daily basis.

"JARED AND KATIE IN THE MORNING" won Best Large Market Radio Show in 2017 from the NORTH CAROLINA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NCAB) and 107.5 WKZL won Best Large Market Radio Station from the NCAB as well.

