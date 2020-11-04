Time to vote!

The ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE team wants your Hot Picks for 2020. What were the five hottest singles of the year, according to you? And, by you, we mean all of our radio, record, syndication, publishing and affiliated Country music industry readers.

Record friends: We know it's tempting to send us five songs from your own label's roster, and while you’re welcome to include some of your own songs, we're asking you to provide an unbiased list of the five songs you think most positively impacted the format this year. Radio readers: Did these songs test for you? Were they viable, long-lasting hits that became, or will become, strong recurrents that will live on your radio station long past their push week? If so, vote 'em up! We'll be compiling all of your picks into a year-end special debuting in DECEMBER.

Send your list -- just artist name, song title, and label (no comments needed) -- to Sr. Editor PHYLLIS STARK, Associate Editor MONICA RIVERA or Editorial Asst. KAYLAN MOODY by WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25th. We can’t wait to see who you pick! And thanks, in advance, for your contributions.

« see more Net News