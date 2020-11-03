Furr

The TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME has announced adjustments to its schedule due to COVID-19. In a letter to members, Pres. PAMELA FURR shared some decisions recently made by the group’s Board of Directors.

“Because of the uncertainty that still plagues the state of TENNESSEE due to the pandemic, we will host one big event in 2021 for both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021,” FURR wrote. “The producers of the ceremony will be working to make sure the production will be diligently paced so it won't be too long [of] an evening. We will also be moving the dates for when we nominate and vote for the Class of 2021. More information to follow on that in the next month. Finally, we have changed the name of the Luther Award to the Luther Community Service Award. We believe that clarifies exactly what that award stands for, and we will be letting you know soon when the nomination process begins for that award.”

Voting for the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME is only open to members, so if you haven’t already joined, you can sign up for a $25 yearly membership here.

« see more Net News