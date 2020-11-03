Job openings

ENTERCOM and its RADIO.COM digital product have a couple of full-time job openings for on-air and digital producers in NEW YORK and NASHVILLE for the company’s newly launched Country shows. Both jobs involve developing content for the company’s websites, including both video and on-air distribution.

A minimum of three years of experience in media is required, on-air experience is preferred, and programming experience in the Country format is a plus. See detailed job descriptions for both positions and apply here.

« see more Net News