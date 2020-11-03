COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS FT. WALTON BEACH, FL has and immediate opening for an experienced and motivated Sales Executive for it's EMERALD COAST stations.

The four station cluster includes WECQ Top 40 (Q92), WHWY Country (Highway 98 Country), WWAV Variety Hits (102-1 The Wave) and WZLB Classic Rock (103.1 The Shark).

General Manager KEVIN MALONE said, "If you think 'No' is just a conversation starter we want to speak with you. Our cluster of four FM's broadcasting from FT WALTON BEACH cover the beautiful white sand beaches of the FLORIDA PANHANDLE from PANAMA CITY to PENSACOLA. Hiring just one so rush that resume and cover letter to KEVIN MALONE: kevin@commbroadcasters.com "

