HUBBARD Talk KTMY (myTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL raised $106,000 for charity with a broadcast of "THE WAR OF THE WORLDS" as part of its annual "Project Down & Dirty" campaign that has raised over $700,000 in ten years. This year's total was the second largest fundraiser in the campaign's history. Charities aided by the event included LITTLE BROTHERS FRIENDS OF THE ELDERLY, ALLINA HEALTH’S CARING FOR CAREGIVERS FUND, EVERY MEAL, and SPRINGBOARD FOR THE ARTS.

The myTALK version of H.G. WELLS' classic, based on ORSON WELLES' 1938 broadcast, was a satirical and local take on the story, written by MINNESOTA-based screenwriter JEFFREY HATCHER ("THE GOOD LIAR," "MR. HOLMES," "THE DUCHESS"). myTALK hosts played all of the roles, and Foley Artist KATHARINE HOROWITZ supervised station staff in creating all sound effects.

PD AMY DANIELS said, “The myTALK personalities did what they do every year with Project Down & Dirty… they blew me away. Voice acting is very different than the work they do hosting a radio show every day, but they did an amazing job bringing the story to life. Also, big thanks to the artistic and production staff we brought in. We could not have done this without them.”

“Like everything else in 2020 we had to re-imagine Project Down & Dirty,” added VP/Region Mgr. DAN SEEMAN. “In the past the fundraisers were built around large crowds and interaction with our listeners. This year we had to create an event that everyone could enjoy on a virtual basis, so we came up with recreating a classic radio drama.”

