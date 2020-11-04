Jared Dillian

SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s JARED DILLIAN of "The JARED DILLIAN Show", is talking finances and what to do after the 2020 election. During his weekday-evening show, JARED discussed how he worked to protect his portfolio before the election, as well as how he thinks it will affect us financially moving forward. His most important tip to listeners... do nothing.

“Ironically, it might turn out that the best way to protect your portfolio during the election is to do nothing. That’s what I’m doing — nothing. …If you are a long-term investor, the best thing to do is to hold on and keep compounding those gains. There is bound to be some short-term volatility, which could be scary (and is an argument for more thoughtful portfolio construction). But for people with many more years until retirement, it’s statistical noise.”

JARED started out his 20-year career working in the financial industry on WALL STREET, earning him the nickname “The WALL STREET Guy,” before he began writing several successful newsletters including "The Daily Dirtnap." "The JARED DILLIAN Show" is available as part of SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s SMART TALK RADIO NETWORK lineup, airing live weekdays from 6p – 8p (ET). Check out his full episode on the volatility of the election here.

