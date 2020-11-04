Listeners Can Win Band-Inspired Skateboard Decks

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's student-run Active Rock WSOU/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ is announcing it's "SkatesGiving" promotion starting on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4th. Throughout the month of NOVEMBER, listeners can win limited edition collectable skateboard decks inspired by WSOU's airplay of bands including SEPULTURA, BAD BRAINS, M.O.D., OBITUARY, CARCASS, and more.

"Skateboarding has always been such a huge and crucial part of metal and punk culture," said WSOU Promotions Director VALENTINO PETRARCA. "This promotion is us paying homage to the free spirit and loving atmosphere that metal and skateboarding has created for decades now. This contest is also a wonderful way for us to interact and connect further with our fans who have a real talent for riding and passion for music.”

WSOU giveaways will be every WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, and FRIDAY in NOVEMBER, and the station will also do a weekly social media contest where fans can win boards by showing WSOU their best skate tricks using the hashtag #wsouskatesgiving.

