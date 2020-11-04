Join Her Team!

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS is searching for new cast members to join DEDE IN THE MORNING and the SBG CONTENT FACTORY team.

The company is looking to hire one or two people to replace MICHAEL SHAWN and RUDY RUSH who are no longer associated with the show or the company. The show is also nationally syndicated via COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

MICHAEL SHAWN can be reached at mikeshawn1@icloud.com. You can contact RUDY RUSH at rudyrush88@yahoo.com. Both gentlemen are looking for their next opportunity.

For more information or to apply for the DEDE IN THE MORNING opportunity click here.

« see more Net News