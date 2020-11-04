Getting Sox On?

ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that "all signs point to an announcement in the coming days" that GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO has won the bidding for CHICAGO WHITE SOX baseball.

FEDER writes that the SOX have rejected a bid by ENTERCOM, which holds CHICAGO CUBS rights for its Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE). The SOX aired on TRIBUNE News-Talk WGN-A in 2018-19.

« see more Net News