Report: White Sox Close To Deal With WMVP (ESPN 1000)/Chicago
November 4, 2020 at 4:48 AM (PT)
ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that "all signs point to an announcement in the coming days" that GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO has won the bidding for CHICAGO WHITE SOX baseball.
FEDER writes that the SOX have rejected a bid by ENTERCOM, which holds CHICAGO CUBS rights for its Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE). The SOX aired on TRIBUNE News-Talk WGN-A in 2018-19.