Sold

THOMAS L. SUSMAN's VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS 2 LLC is selling Silent WJEH-A/GALLIPOLIS, OH to TOM SYNER's ZACK MEDIA SOUTH, LLC for $4,000.

In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has applied for an STA to operate WKWR/KEY WEST with a temporary antenna while it awaits approval of its relocation; the licensee says that the roof at the licensed site has deteriorated and water is leaking into the transmitter room.

VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC has closed on the sale of K249EX/DENVER to LATINO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $50,000. The primary station is KBNO-A/DENVER under a retransmission consent agreement in place since 2016.

And iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trust OCEAN STATION TRUST II has closed on the sale of Christian AC KTDD/EATONVILLE-TACOMA, WA to WORSHIP 24/7 radio network parent 247 MEDIA MINISTRIES for $320,000.

« see more Net News