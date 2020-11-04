WARM & Fuzzy In Seattle

This morning (11/4), HUBBARD BROADCASTING AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE hit the twinkle lights and launched into their 20th year of being SEATTLE's OFFICIAL CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION.

One of SANTA's favorite helpers, TRAIN lead singer, and SEATTLE area resident, PAT MONAHAN did the countdown to the launch, culminating with the playing of ANDY WILLIAMS’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

“It’s been a tough year,” WARM 106.9 Brand/Content Dir. CAT THOMAS said. “We felt the sooner WARM 106.9 could bring some good cheer and holiday spirit the better!”



