ENTERCOM Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON has promoted MONICA “MO” LUNSFORD from “The Morning Bull” a.m. show to APD, and afternoon driver NICK RUSSO to MD. Former PD CHRIS HUFF departed the company during a round of layoffs in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/14).

LUNSFORD, who joined the station in 2015 from mornings at ALPHA MEDIA Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND (NET NEWS 3/5/15), co-hosts THE BULL morning show with GEORGE LINDSAY and “COWBOY DAVE” BAYLESS. Prior to KUPL, she was morning co-host for CUMULUS Hot AC WRWM (I94)/INDIANAPOLIS.

Formerly the station’s evening host, RUSSO was promoted to afternoons in 2016 (NET NEWS 8/8/16). He began with the company as a part time talent for KILT and then Top 40 clustermate KKHH.

Congratulate LUNSFORD here and RUSSO here.

